Folks Are Losing It Over ‘Atlanta’ Comeback In March

The long wait is over.

74th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Press Room

Source: David Crotty / Getty

During the Golden Globes Sunday night, a new trailer for the Atlanta series finally aired. The new season, titled Atlanta Robbin’ Season, will have Earn (Donald Glover), Paper Boi (Brian Tyree Henry) and Darius (Lakeith Stanfield) reuniting for more episodes of off-center comedy.

You can peep the trailer backed by Sonder‘s “Too Fast” below.

Folks are already getting hype for the new season which will premiere March 1 on FX. Swipe through for some funny reactions!

