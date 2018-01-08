Folks Are Losing It Over ‘Atlanta’ Comeback In March

During the Golden Globes Sunday night, a new trailer for the Atlanta series finally aired. The new season, titled Atlanta Robbin’ Season, will have Earn (Donald Glover), Paper Boi (Brian Tyree Henry) and Darius (Lakeith Stanfield) reuniting for more episodes of off-center comedy.

You can peep the trailer backed by Sonder‘s “Too Fast” below.

🚨 ATLANTA ROBBIN SEASON TRAILER 🚨 pic.twitter.com/0z6WtoCRb7 — UPROXX Hip-Hop (@RealTalkUPROXX) January 8, 2018

Folks are already getting hype for the new season which will premiere March 1 on FX. Swipe through for some funny reactions!

