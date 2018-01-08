RelationshipGoals: Is AcroYoga For You And Bae?

Learning how far your body can go for health and exercise could be just the thing you need for the new year. Doing this with a partner in crime could make the experience ever more fun.
If you’re not hip to AcroYoga, you should think about it as your next couple adventure. The practice blends yoga, acrobatics and healing techniques for an intense body experience. Check out one AcroYoga couple, Audrey Ann Guedelekian and Victor Togunde, below.
___The song of right now🎵But secretly always the right song✔️ Thank you my babe @theacromachine for making this weekend magical. Being voted best boyfriend 😎Taking care of a sick girl even when she’s cranky. Standing in line on a cold night while she sits in a warm blanket you wrapped her in. Reheating her coffee when it gets cold during long trips in the car. You’ve been a wish come true. I don’t know what I’ve done to deserve you.
Seems fun? Don’t worry, you don’t have to be flipping and throwing in just one day. There are various classes you can take that range from beginner poses to full-on routines.
While you’re left deciding, swipe through for some more clips, including more with Victor and his other trusting yoga partners.
