#RelationshipGoals: Is AcroYoga For You And Bae?

Your trust levels will definitely be tested.

Couple performing acro yoga on sidewalk near brick wall

Source: Peathegee Inc / Getty

Learning how far your body can go for health and exercise could be just the thing you need for the new year. Doing this with a partner in crime could make the experience ever more fun.

If you’re not hip to AcroYoga, you should think about it as your next couple adventure. The practice blends yoga, acrobatics and healing techniques for an intense body experience. Check out one AcroYoga couple, Audrey Ann Guedelekian and Victor Togunde, below.

 

Seems fun? Don’t worry, you don’t have to be flipping and throwing in just one day. There are various classes you can take that range from beginner poses to full-on routines.

While you’re left deciding, swipe through for some more clips, including more with Victor and his other trusting yoga partners.

photos