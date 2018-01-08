1 Dead In Oak Cliff After A Hit & Run [VIDEO]

2 reads Leave a comment
According to CBS 11, 1 person is dead in Oak Cliff after a hit & run. 2 others were injured.
-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)
Black Celebrity Birthdays: January
21 photos Launch gallery
Black Celebrity Birthdays: January
1. Morris Chestnut (January 1)1 of 21
2. Cuba Gooding Jr. (January 2)2 of 21
3. Marc Morial (January 3)3 of 21
4. John Singleton (January 6)4 of 21
5. Zora Neal Hurston (January 7)5 of 21
6. Max Roach (January 10)6 of 21
7. Mary J. Blige (January 11)7 of 21
8. Traci Bingham (January 13)8 of 21
9. Martin Luther King Jr. (January 15)9 of 21
10. Regina King (January 15)10 of 21
11. Debbie Allen (January 16)11 of 21
12. Michelle Obama (January 17)12 of 21
13. Muhammed Ali (January 17)13 of 21
14. Ray J (January 17)14 of 21
15. Tatyana Ali (January 24)15 of 21
16. Aaron Neville (January 24)16 of 21
17. Alicia Keys (January 25)17 of 21
18. Etta James (January 25)18 of 21
19. Oprah Winfrey (January 29)19 of 21
20. Jackie Robinson (January 31)20 of 21
21. Kerry Washington (January 31)21 of 21
