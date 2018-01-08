The Stars Were Out For The 75th Annual Golden Globes Awards

Dressed in all black in support of ‘Times Up,’ the stars were all in attendance at last night’s 2018 Golden Globes Awards at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles, CA. While there were some big winners like Oprah and Sterling K. Brown, there were also a few upsets like “Get Out.” Regardless, everyone looked absolutely amazing at this year’s awards ceremony.

