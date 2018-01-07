Is It “Dance Soirée” or “Dancery”? Mary J. Blige Reveals The Answer

“Family Affair” was a huge hit for Mary J. Blige in 2001 and it not only received a ton of commercial acknowledgment, it introduced us to words like hateration, holleration and…..dancery?

For years, we’ve been trying to figure out if “dancery” was truly the word Mary J. Blige used in the song. For a while, it was rumored that she was really saying “dance soiree”. Finally, we get the answer to the long-burning question.

Finally! Mary J. Blige addresses the lyrics to her #1 song “Family Affair.” Did she say “dance soirée” or did she say “dancery”? WATCH!!! pic.twitter.com/jTBrKIn6hh — Mary's two step (@MaryJBligeNews) January 7, 2018 https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

