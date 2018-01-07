Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Is It “Dance Soirée” or “Dancery”? Mary J. Blige Reveals The Answer

Global Grind
3 reads
Leave a comment
Amerikanische Rhythm and Blues-Sängerin Mary J. Blige gastiert auf ihrer 'The London Sessions'-Tour in der Mitsubishi Electric Halle Düsseldorf

Source: ullstein bild / Getty

“Family Affair” was a huge hit for Mary J. Blige in 2001 and it not only received a ton of commercial acknowledgment, it introduced us to words like hateration, holleration and…..dancery?

For years, we’ve been trying to figure out if “dancery” was truly the word Mary J. Blige used in the song. For a while, it was rumored that she was really saying “dance soiree”. Finally, we get the answer to the long-burning question.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Is It “Dance Soirée” or “Dancery”? Mary J. Blige Reveals The Answer

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
2014 MTV Video Music Awards - Roaming Show
Jay-Z Releases “Blue’s Freestyle” Visual On Her Birthday
 6 mins ago
01.07.18
These 5 Videos Sum Up The Relationship Between…
 6 hours ago
01.07.18
Happy Birthday Blue! All The Times Beyoncé And…
 7 hours ago
01.07.18
Watch: Mother Nature Is So Aggressive That She…
 8 hours ago
01.07.18
Is It “Dance Soirée” or “Dancery”? Mary J.…
 8 hours ago
01.07.18
Try It! This Trippy Math Trick Has Most…
 13 hours ago
01.07.18
LOL: Have You Seen The Chuck E. Cheese…
 1 day ago
01.06.18
Power 105.1's Powerhouse 2017
Cardi B and The Top 50 Chart on…
 1 day ago
01.06.18
Horses In New Orleans Party Just As Much…
 1 day ago
01.06.18
Saturday Morning Vibes Got Us Like..
 1 day ago
01.06.18
Wiz Khalifa’s Impromptu Freestyle About Amber Rose May…
 1 day ago
01.06.18
Trevante Rhodes Talks Family Feud, Becoming A Meme…
 2 days ago
01.05.18
Guy’s Dream Reveals The Alleged Identity Of Becky…
 2 days ago
01.05.18
#FlashbackFriday: This ‘A Different World’ Clip Should Calm…
 2 days ago
01.05.18
Maria Taylor Shares What Its Like Being A…
 2 days ago
01.05.18
6 Signs You Might Want To Pass On…
 2 days ago
01.05.18
photos