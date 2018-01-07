Happy Birthday Blue! All The Times Beyoncé And Jay -Z Gushed About B.I.C.

Today marks six years since little Blue Ivy Carter graced the world with her presence, and we haven’t stopped obsessing over the young queen since.

Ever since that fateful day when Beyoncé announced her pregnancy at the 2011 MTV VMAs, she and Jay- Z haven’t stopped gushing over their first bundle of joy.

Hit the flip for more time the Carters raved about their first born, Blue Ivy.

1 2 3 4 5 6Next page »

Also On 97.9 The Beat: