Cardi B and The Top 50 Chart on Spotify

Cardi B is currently occupying 3/4 of the Top 4 spots on the Spotify US Top 50 Chart. Congratulations, @iamcardib! 🎉 pic.twitter.com/GxdMvVIvgN — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) January 6, 2018

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

Cardi B has accomplished several achievements throughout her career. From “Bodak Yellow” to getting an award for Best New Hip Hop Artist, Cardi B is killing it. Her music including her collaborations have been making the charts.

In fact, a lot of tracks she worked on have appeared on the Top 50 Chart on Spotify. That alone can be difficult for a new artist to pull off. She not only did that she also found herself occupying 3 of the 4 spots on the Top 4 spots of the Top 50 Chart on Spotify.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

She took to her Instagram to share the picture of her achievement. She expressed her thanks through the caption along with the post. Many individuals have been congratulating her as well. She is well on her way.

So know we have to ask ourselves an important question. What’s next for Cardi B?

Also On 97.9 The Beat: