Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Cardi B and The Top 50 Chart on Spotify

hollywoodzay
2 reads
Leave a comment

Follow The Beat On Twitter:

Cardi B has accomplished several achievements throughout her career. From “Bodak Yellow” to getting an award for Best New Hip Hop Artist, Cardi B is killing it. Her music including her collaborations have been making the charts.

In fact, a lot of tracks she worked on have appeared on the Top 50 Chart on Spotify. That alone can be difficult for a new artist to pull off. She not only did that she also found herself occupying 3 of the 4 spots on the Top 4 spots of the Top 50 Chart on Spotify.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

She took to her Instagram to share the picture of her achievement. She expressed her thanks through the caption along with the post. Many individuals have been congratulating her as well. She is well on her way.

So know we have to ask ourselves an important question. What’s next for Cardi B?

CardiB , Spotify

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Cardi B and The Top 50 Chart on Spotify

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Power 105.1's Powerhouse 2017
Cardi B and The Top 50 Chart on…
 2 hours ago
01.06.18
Horses In New Orleans Party Just As Much…
 6 hours ago
01.06.18
Saturday Morning Vibes Got Us Like..
 8 hours ago
01.06.18
Wiz Khalifa’s Impromptu Freestyle About Amber Rose May…
 9 hours ago
01.06.18
Trevante Rhodes Talks Family Feud, Becoming A Meme…
 1 day ago
01.05.18
Guy’s Dream Reveals The Alleged Identity Of Becky…
 1 day ago
01.05.18
#FlashbackFriday: This ‘A Different World’ Clip Should Calm…
 1 day ago
01.05.18
Maria Taylor Shares What Its Like Being A…
 1 day ago
01.05.18
6 Signs You Might Want To Pass On…
 1 day ago
01.05.18
These Vintage Photos Of Nicole Murphy Prove That…
 1 day ago
01.05.18
50 Cent Shares A Sound Theory On Donald…
 1 day ago
01.05.18
Bummer: The Final Season Of ‘Game Of Thrones’…
 1 day ago
01.05.18
Georgia Vs. Alabama: 2018 College Football Playoff National Championship
 1 day ago
01.05.18
If You Don’t Believe That Most Kids Are…
 1 day ago
01.05.18
Schmood: Here’s How We’re Bringing In The First…
 1 day ago
01.05.18
Watching Boosie Badazz Learn How To Ice Skate…
 2 days ago
01.04.18
photos