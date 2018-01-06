Horses In New Orleans Party Just As Much As The Humans Do

New Orleans is a city known for its rich culture and traditions. Aside from the great food, beautiful music, and diverse residents, an important part of New Orleans’ culture is its second line. A second line consists of a party of people dancing, celebrating and enjoying the music while following close behind a brass band parade. You’ll often witness a second line during birthdays, weddings, parades and other times of celebration. In New Orleans, everyone participates in the second line, even the animals.

Check out the video below.

New Orleans culture soo strong the horse even second lining pic.twitter.com/6X6OLBJVYw — SAVAGE (@D_Sims37) January 6, 2018 https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Also On 97.9 The Beat: