Wiz Khalifa’s Impromptu Freestyle About Amber Rose May Shock You

Wiz Khalifa and Amber Rose have been divorced for some years now, but that doesn’t stop the former couple from showing love for each other.

Wiz stopped by Big Boy’s radio show earlier this week, and while playing a freestyle game, one of the topics he had to rap about was his ex, Amber. But did Wiz kill it?

See for yourself.

Cheers to that grown love.

Also On 97.9 The Beat: