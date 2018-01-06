Wiz Khalifa’s Impromptu Freestyle About Amber Rose May Shock You

18 reads Leave a comment
Wiz Khalifa and Amber Rose have been divorced for some years now, but that doesn’t stop the former couple from showing love for each other.
Wiz stopped by Big Boy’s radio show earlier this week, and while playing a freestyle game, one of the topics he had to rap about was his ex, Amber. But did Wiz kill it?
See for yourself.
Cheers to that grown love.
Also On 97.9 The Beat:
In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017
16 photos Launch gallery
In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017
1. Mary Tyler Moore, 801 of 16
2. Tom Petty, 662 of 16
3. Fats Domino, 893 of 16
4. Bishop Eddie Long, 634 of 16
5. Bernie Casey, 785 of 16
6. Robert Guillaume, 896 of 16
7. Roy Innis, 827 of 16
8. Jim Vance, 758 of 16
9. Fresh Kid Ice, 539 of 16
10. Charlie Murphy, 5710 of 16
11. Chuck Berry, 9011 of 16
12. James Cotton, 8112 of 16
13. Joni Sledge, 6013 of 16
14. Clyde Stubblefield, 7314 of 16
15. Al Jarreau, 7615 of 16
16. Lee “Q” O’Denat, 4316 of 16
comments – Add Yours