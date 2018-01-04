Music
Who Saaang It Best? Watch These Soulful Daniel Caesar Covers And You Be The Judge

#YouTube Black FanFest

Source: Tasos Katopodis / Getty

Daniel Caesar is certainly in a league of his own when it comes to young R&B kids on the come up.

Youtube singers Kiana Ledé and duo Cakecain both tried their hand at covering Caesar’s popular soul track “Best Part” featuring fellow R&B sensation H.E.R. Who put their foot in it the best? You be the judge.

 

Hit us up on Facebook and Twitter to let us know who you think sang the song best.

