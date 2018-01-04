Music
Takeoff Earns First Solo Billboard Hot 100 Hit

Do it look like he was left off "Bad and Boujee?"

2017 Daytime Village Presented by Capital One At The iHeartRadio Music Festival - Backstage

Source: David Becker / Getty

2017 was a great year for Migos, particularly, Quavo and Offset, but it looks like it may just be Takeoff‘s turn in 2018.

According to Billboard, the rapper is the third and final member of Migos to score a solo entry on the Billboard Hot 100, as a featured artist on Huncho Jack‘s “Eye 2 Eye.” This is a big win for Takeoff, who was forced to take some time off from the music game during a recent stint behind bars—obviously just a minor setback.

Not to mention, he’s stepped outside of hip hop and on to the Hot Dance/Electronic Songs chart. “While ‘Eye 2 Eye’ is Takeoff’s first Hot 100 entry, the song follows his 2017 appearance on the Hot Dance/Electronic Songs chart; he hit No. 26 on the list in July as featured, with Snoop Dogg and John Legend, on Calvin Harris’ ‘Holiday,’” Billboard reports.

If you haven’t heard “Eye 2 Eye,” listen below and join us in congratulating the kid.

