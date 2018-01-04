Breaking News: Police Standoff With Man In Oak Cliff [VIDEO]

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

According to CBS 11 News, a suspect was arrested in Oak Cliff after a standoff with police. Officers were called to the residence after complaints from neighbors. The man’s name has not been released. Police say their man priority was to get the 7-year-old child out of the home safely.

-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)

One man is in custody after engaging Dallas police in a standoff for almost five hours this morning inside a home near the Bishop Arts District. https://t.co/Q0sgHG1oIO — Dallas Morning News (@dallasnews) January 4, 2018

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Also On 97.9 The Beat: