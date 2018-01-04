97.9 The Beat TV News
Breaking News: Police Standoff With Man In Oak Cliff [VIDEO]

farlinave
According to CBS 11 News, a suspect was arrested in Oak Cliff after a standoff with police. Officers were called to the residence after complaints from neighbors. The man’s name has not been released. Police say their man priority was to get the 7-year-old child out of the home safely.

-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)

photos