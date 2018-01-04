Uncategorized
Home > Uncategorized

Is This How White People Feel All The Time?

Global Grind
24 reads
Leave a comment
Black Panther 2

Source: Marvel Studios / Marvel Studios

The highly anticipated Black Panther film has some White people all in their vanilla feelings — and we’re all woke to it.

Even one of the film’s stars, Angela Bassett, gets some joy when Black folks laugh at White, racist tears.

Thanks to Ryan Coogler and the whole squad for being apart of history. Representation matters.

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Is This How White People Feel All The Time?

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Super Soul Plane: Erykah Badu Is The Flight…
 5 hours ago
01.04.18
This Family’s Weight Loss Journey Will Inspire You…
 5 hours ago
01.04.18
Is This How White People Feel All The…
 6 hours ago
01.04.18
Snow Days As A Kid Vs. Snow Days…
 7 hours ago
01.04.18
Alternative Facts: 12 Photos Of Donald Trump And…
 22 hours ago
01.03.18
Wig Off Wednesday! Halfway Through The First Week…
 23 hours ago
01.03.18
Taraji P. Henson Says ‘Proud Mary’ Is The…
 23 hours ago
01.03.18
8 (And A Possible) Things To Look Forward…
 1 day ago
01.03.18
Flames! Moves To Boost Your Confidence On A…
 1 day ago
01.03.18
One Young Woman’s Touching Tattoo Is Proof That…
 1 day ago
01.03.18
HQ Trivia App Is So Lit, One Woman…
 1 day ago
01.03.18
One Of The Faces Behind The Popular Nigerian…
 1 day ago
01.03.18
What’s Your Rap Name? Put “Lil” In Front…
 2 days ago
01.02.18
QUIZ: Are You More ‘Men in Black’ or…
 2 days ago
01.02.18
A Woman Battling Breast Cancer Says, “I Do”…
 2 days ago
01.02.18
What Does DJ Khaled Really Do?
 2 days ago
01.02.18
photos