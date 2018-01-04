Music
Bruno Mars And Cardi B Drop ‘In Living Color’ Inspired “Finesse” Video

Bruno Mars isn’t done releasing singles off his 24K Magic album.  Right at midnight, Bruno Mars dropped a bomb on us.  The pop star enlisted none other than Cardi B for the remix to “Finesse” and along with the In Living Color inspired music video, it may be the greatest thing to happen to us in 2018.

Check out the video below.

