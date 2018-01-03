Entertainment News
Wig Off Wednesday! Halfway Through The First Week Of 2018 & This Is How We’re Feeling

Global Grind
The Talk

Source: CBS Photo Archive / Getty

The clip below may have surfaced at the end of 2017, but it’s an evergreen mood to have a wig snatching moment — and our moment is making it halfway through the first week of the new year.

If Sheryl Underwood can snatch off her wig, so can you. Cheers to the first humpday of 2018.

