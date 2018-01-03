Entertainment News
Alternative Facts: 12 Photos Of Donald Trump And His Family Looking Like Liars

Republican Presidential Candidate Donald Trump's Rally in Mobile Alabama

Source: Julie Dermansky / Getty

Even before his days as the leader of the free world, Donald Trump has been called out for his false claims and alternative facts.

We’ve unintentionally seen some of the moments that the Donald, his family and some members of his cabinet were getting ready to tell bold face lies. Lucky for you, we have photo evidence of those lying ass moments.

Like this infamous “sips water while the country is in shambles” moment below:

President Donald Trump...

Source: The Washington Post / Getty

 

Hit the flip to see more!

Continue reading Alternative Facts: 12 Photos Of Donald Trump And His Family Looking Like Liars

photos