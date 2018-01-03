Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

HQ Trivia App Is So Lit, One Woman Goes Off After Winning $11.30

When any cash prize gets you hype.

Global Grind
8 reads
Leave a comment
Reaching High

Source: FatCamera / Getty

HQ Trivia is becoming the most talked about app of the new year.

Every weekday at 3 p.m. EDT and everyday at 9 p.m. EDT, the app serves up a real time trivia show, similar to Jeopardy or Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?. 

Players must answer twelve multiple choice questions with ten seconds to each question. Whoever answers all twelve correct gets to split the cash prize with other winners. Cash prizes have ranged from $1,500 to over $10,000.

The app, available for iOS and now Android, has gained major popularity with 730,000 people using it on Christmas day. One woman won $11.30 thanks to the game and completely lost it. Check out the clip below.

Could this be the new app to take over our lives? Swipe through to check out other hype reactions from the game.

1 2 3 4 5Next page »

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading HQ Trivia App Is So Lit, One Woman Goes Off After Winning $11.30

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Flames! Moves To Boost Your Confidence On A…
 6 hours ago
01.03.18
One Young Woman’s Touching Tattoo Is Proof That…
 8 hours ago
01.03.18
HQ Trivia App Is So Lit, One Woman…
 9 hours ago
01.03.18
One Of The Faces Behind The Popular Nigerian…
 10 hours ago
01.03.18
What’s Your Rap Name? Put “Lil” In Front…
 1 day ago
01.02.18
QUIZ: Are You More ‘Men in Black’ or…
 1 day ago
01.02.18
A Woman Battling Breast Cancer Says, “I Do”…
 1 day ago
01.02.18
What Does DJ Khaled Really Do?
 1 day ago
01.02.18
Wild ‘N Out, Face Value, & More! Black…
 1 day ago
01.02.18
Riding Through Austin, Getting Weird In The New…
 1 day ago
01.02.18
Celebrate The New Year By Looking Back At…
 1 day ago
01.02.18
And The First Hilarious Meme Of 2018 Is…
 1 day ago
01.02.18
‘LHHNYS8′ Recap: Anais’ Husband Catches Her And Rich…
 1 day ago
01.02.18
Did You Know That We’ve All Been Playing…
 1 day ago
01.02.18
Oops! This Quavo Interview Is Proof That Every…
 1 day ago
01.02.18
Diddy Confirms Joe Budden As The Latest Addition…
 1 day ago
01.02.18
photos