One Of The Faces Behind The Popular Nigerian Prince Scams Has Finally Been Revealed

Global Grind
21 reads
The 6th Annual Streamy Awards Hosted By King Bach And Live Streamed On YouTube - Inside

Source: Frederick M. Brown / Getty

It’s about time that we can put a face to a  crime that has been stealing peoples money since the birth of the Internet.

Earlier this week, police arrested 67-year old Michael Neu on on 269 counts of wire fraud and money laundering as an alleged middleman in an online scheme, claiming to be a Nigerian Prince.

Neu’s arrest is important to the culture because according to VICE, “the Nigerian prince scam has reached a certain level of cultural saturation and very few perpetrators get caught.”

 

It’s nice to know that the people behind these scams aren’t real Nigerian Princes. Hit the flip to find out more about the cyber scam.

