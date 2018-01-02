Celebrate The New Year By Looking Back At Desus & Mero’s Best Roasts Of 2017

Desus Nice & The Kid Mero have made their brand stronger each and every day by roasting anybody worth roasting. The pair made headlines recently for their beef with DJ Akademiks, which started by Akademiks alleging that Desus and Mero weren’t popping on his Twitch stream, and ended with the Viceland stars completely obliterating the popular Youtuber. This whole exchange made Ak feel like he was being needlessly targeted by the Bodega Boys, but as many people pointed out, the entire point of Desus & Mero is to roast absolutely everybody deserving of it.

DJ Akademiks gets back on Twitch to address Desus and Mero while talking about "money" and "respect" from his Halo headset. pic.twitter.com/cIpWJG1qlV — DESUS & MERO (@desusandmero) December 22, 2017

Because of the fact that Desus and Mero roast the world for a living, it’s only right to take a look at all of the quality roast sessions we’ve gotten out of the hilarious pair in 2017. Whether it’s going in on President Trumpito or any other government official, nobody is safe from the comedic stylings of The bronx’s finest comedic duo.

Good morning to everyone except that rotting turnip Steve Bannonhttps://t.co/3Ja9WbEieT — DESUS & MERO (@desusandmero) March 28, 2017

BOYYYYY U DUMB AS SHIT😂😂😂😂😂 https://t.co/2Y91IWVPKf — THE KID MERO 🇩🇴 (@THEKIDMERO) December 29, 2017

Take a peek at the next few pages for a look at some of the most entertaining roasts by Desus & Mero to start off your 2018 with a chuckle.

