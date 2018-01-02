Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Riding Through Austin, Getting Weird In The New Regal Sportback

Global Grind
0 reads
Leave a comment

I headed down to Austin, Texas to check out the brand new 2018 Buick Regal Sportback. While I was in Texas I got to eat at some dope spots, drive on some amazing roads and hike down to Hamilton Pool. During my drive I really got to test out the 2.0 liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine that has 250 horsepower. The coolest part about the car was all of it’s cargo space, over 60 cubic feet to be exact. More than the more than the Audi A5 and the BMW 4 Series Grand Coupe.

Buick Regal

Source: Xilla Valentine / Xilla Valentine

Check out the video above to see highlights of my drive, the places I ate and more and if you want information on the new Buick Regal Sportback click here. 

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Riding Through Austin, Getting Weird In The New Regal Sportback

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
What’s Your Rap Name? Put “Lil” In Front…
 54 mins ago
01.02.18
QUIZ: Are You More ‘Men in Black’ or…
 1 hour ago
01.02.18
A Woman Battling Breast Cancer Says, “I Do”…
 2 hours ago
01.02.18
What Does DJ Khaled Really Do?
 2 hours ago
01.02.18
Wild ‘N Out, Face Value, & More! Black…
 2 hours ago
01.02.18
Riding Through Austin, Getting Weird In The New…
 3 hours ago
01.02.18
Celebrate The New Year By Looking Back At…
 4 hours ago
01.02.18
And The First Hilarious Meme Of 2018 Is…
 6 hours ago
01.02.18
‘LHHNYS8′ Recap: Anais’ Husband Catches Her And Rich…
 9 hours ago
01.02.18
Did You Know That We’ve All Been Playing…
 9 hours ago
01.02.18
Oops! This Quavo Interview Is Proof That Every…
 10 hours ago
01.02.18
Diddy Confirms Joe Budden As The Latest Addition…
 10 hours ago
01.02.18
More Rappers Are Giving Up Xanax For 2018
 1 day ago
01.01.18
That Unexpected Moment When A Twerk Gets Awkward
 1 day ago
01.01.18
Happy Haitian Independence Day: Here Are 10 Haitians…
 1 day ago
01.01.18
LOL: When OD Spirituality Is Your New Year…
 1 day ago
01.01.18
photos