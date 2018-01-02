Riding Through Austin, Getting Weird In The New Regal Sportback

0 reads Leave a comment
I headed down to Austin, Texas to check out the brand new 2018 Buick Regal Sportback. While I was in Texas I got to eat at some dope spots, drive on some amazing roads and hike down to Hamilton Pool. During my drive I really got to test out the 2.0 liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine that has 250 horsepower. The coolest part about the car was all of it’s cargo space, over 60 cubic feet to be exact. More than the more than the Audi A5 and the BMW 4 Series Grand Coupe.
Check out the video above to see highlights of my drive, the places I ate and more and if you want information on the new Buick Regal Sportback click here.
Also On 97.9 The Beat:
In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017
16 photos Launch gallery
In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017
1. Mary Tyler Moore, 801 of 16
2. Tom Petty, 662 of 16
3. Fats Domino, 893 of 16
4. Bishop Eddie Long, 634 of 16
5. Bernie Casey, 785 of 16
6. Robert Guillaume, 896 of 16
7. Roy Innis, 827 of 16
8. Jim Vance, 758 of 16
9. Fresh Kid Ice, 539 of 16
10. Charlie Murphy, 5710 of 16
11. Chuck Berry, 9011 of 16
12. James Cotton, 8112 of 16
13. Joni Sledge, 6013 of 16
14. Clyde Stubblefield, 7314 of 16
15. Al Jarreau, 7615 of 16
16. Lee “Q” O’Denat, 4316 of 16
comments – Add Yours