For so long there’ve been your standard game shows. You know— shows like Jeopardy, Wheel of Fortune, and Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?, all perfectly fun and timeless, but of course hosted and organized by wypipo. That’s all about to change in a major way, as black people have kicked in the door of the game show world and taken it by storm. Thanks to folks like Nick Cannon, Wild ‘N Out mastermind, black celebrities have taken it upon themselves to not only host game shows, but create them too.

Hit the flip for four shows you can either watch right now or expect in 2018. First up, Face Value hosted by Deon Cole and Tiffany Haddish.

1 2 3 4 5Next page »

Also On 97.9 The Beat: