What’s Your Rap Name? Put “Lil” In Front Of The First Thing You Purchased In 2018

Start 2018 off right with your perfect rap name

Global Grind
Ron Galella Archive - File Photos 2009

Source: Ron Galella, Ltd. / Getty

Picking a rap name is one of the most important aspects for having a successful career. Some people do a variation of the name their parents gave them when they were born, and others-like Childish Gambino and Post Malone—use an online rap name generator to give themselves something completely different. While a lot of us won’t actually have careers as super huge rap stars at any point in our life, that doesn’t mean it isn’t fun to see what our hypothetical rap names would be if we did go down that career path. After all, rappers are getting more and more outrageous with their names every single day…Ski Mask The Slump God, anyone?

With that being said, one Twitter user came up with a fun way for people everywhere to find out what their rap names would be to start off 2018 right. Matt Whilock posted a tweet that started a huge outpouring of replies, which included people declaring their own rap names. His tweet posed the idea that your rap name is “lil,” and the first thing you purchased in 2018. Check out some of the hilarious replies and feel free to reply to the original tweet with your own brand new moniker.

 

 

 

