Diddy Confirms Joe Budden As The Latest Addition To Revolt

It was a warm welcome.

Diddy to the rescue!

After his not-so-amicable parting from Everyday Struggle and the Complex family, Joe Budden is going into business with Brother Love, himself. As Diddy brought in the new year, he confirmed speculation that Joe would officially make the big switch to Revolt for 2018.

“Yo @JoeBudden, you ready to get money with me????” the business mogul wrote on Instagram. Peep Diddy’s post on the flip and stay tuned to see what he and the rapper-turned-Podcast-star have cooking for the new year.

photos