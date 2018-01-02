Music
Nino Augustine’s “Friend And Lover” Is Going Global

From Panama to Brazil, Nino is making waves in 2018.

Nino Augustine has been making moves from Panama to Brazil with his new single “Friend and Lover” check out the video below and stream on Spotify.

