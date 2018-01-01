Entertainment News
Fresh Year, Fresh Cut: Enter The Barbershop Like This

When even the barber can't contain your excitement.

Black barber talking to customer in retro barbershop

Source: Jetta Productions / Getty

Nothing says new year like a clean cut. If you’re really hype about the coming months, do like DJ Specs Gon below and dance your way into the barbershop. Just make sure you hold steady when your barber goes in for the shape-up. We don’t want any tragedies for 2018.

