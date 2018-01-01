LOL: When OD Spirituality Is Your New Year Resolution

Going Spiritual With BAE!!!🌎💏 @theparis_nicole @mslr_luv ➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖ Tag THEIR SPIRITUAL SELF 😂 ➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖ 🎵GOAPEL- CLOSER (closer TO MY DREAMs) ➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖ #spiritual #spirit #love #earthfocus #earth #relax #goapelle #earthday #happiness #happy #relationshipgoals #bae #men #women #relationships #tree #joshua #newyear #newyearseve #losangeles #oceanside #oceansideforlife #thefaketyrhee #tyrheespivey #weegoood

A post shared by Tyrhee Spivey 👨‍👩‍👧‍👦💥(FAMBAM) (@thefaketyrhee) on Dec 30, 2017 at 9:19am PST