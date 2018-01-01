Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

That Unexpected Moment When A Twerk Gets Awkward

Global Grind
4 reads
Leave a comment

Imagine being at a party having the time of your life, dancing with the finest girl in the room, and suddenly things take a quick left turn. One more guy had to experience this on New Year’s Eve when all he wanted was a friendly twerk session to his favorite song.

Watch the video below.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Poor guy didn’t know what hit him!

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading That Unexpected Moment When A Twerk Gets Awkward

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
More Rappers Are Giving Up Xanax For 2018
 9 hours ago
01.01.18
That Unexpected Moment When A Twerk Gets Awkward
 9 hours ago
01.01.18
Happy Haitian Independence Day: Here Are 10 Haitians…
 12 hours ago
01.01.18
LOL: When OD Spirituality Is Your New Year…
 15 hours ago
01.01.18
Fresh Year, Fresh Cut: Enter The Barbershop Like…
 16 hours ago
01.01.18
Mariah Carey Makes It Through New Year’s Eve…
 17 hours ago
01.01.18
Countdown To ‘Grown-ish’: Sneak Peeks For The Wednesday…
 2 days ago
12.31.17
Peace Out! Leaving 2017 Behind Like…
 2 days ago
12.31.17
Chance The Rapper Has A Movie Idea Involving…
 3 days ago
12.30.17
Year End Review: Global Grind’s Top 10 Movies…
 3 days ago
12.30.17
Schmood: It’s The Last Saturday Of The Year…
 3 days ago
12.30.17
Remember The Time: Watch The Most Awkward New…
 3 days ago
12.29.17
Hilarious Video Of Man Trying To Ice Skate…
 3 days ago
12.29.17
Watch One Memphis Family Perfectly Reenact This Classic…
 4 days ago
12.29.17
Friday Shmood: Top Dance Moves To Go Into…
 4 days ago
12.29.17
2017 Was A Lit Year For Millennials, But…
 4 days ago
12.29.17
photos