Countdown To ‘Grown-ish’: Sneak Peeks For The Wednesday Premiere

The first show to keep on your radar for 2018.

Global Grind
ABC's 'Grown-ish'

Source: Aaron Poole / Getty

If you’re a fan of ABC’s Black-ish, get ready for the much anticipated spin-off Grown-ish airing on Freeform this Wednesday, January 3, at 8/7 c.

The series will follow Zoey, the teenage daughter from Black-ish, as she navigates her first year of college. Yara Shahidi, Deon Cole and Trevor Jackson star in the show, with a reoccurring role from the music duo Chloe X Halle.

Could this be the new A Different World? Swipe through to watch sneak peeks from the show and you can check out the opening theme song (sung by Chloe x Halle) below.

