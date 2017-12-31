Music
Sean Seay’s “Fun” Is Anti-Cuffing Season Anthem

The Alabama native celebrates the single life in his new video.

Sean Seay

Sean Seay’s new single “Fun” could be the anti-cuffing season anthem for 2018z

“Girl, let’s go have fun tonight. Damn right cos I’m single, so you can’t judge me if I mingle,” sings Seay from a tropical paradise.

Watch the full video below.

 

Sean Seay's "Fun" Is Anti-Cuffing Season Anthem

