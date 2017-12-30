Entertainment News
Chance The Rapper Has A Movie Idea Involving Donald Trump And An iPod

SoundCloud Go Launch

Source: Mike Pont / Getty

Chance The Rapper came up with an entire plot for a movie involving Donald Trump and an iPod, then shared it with his followers on Twitter. Take a look at the movie’s premise and let us know if you would watch.

If you weren’t a fan of the idea, don’t worry. Chance isn’t serious.

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

