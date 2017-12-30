Year End Review: Global Grind’s Top 10 Movies Of 2017

There were a ton of good movies this year, Marshall, Justice League, Star Wars: The Last Jedi, and Mother, a movie which was a metaphor for the bible. That’s creative. I didn’t even mention Logan, Spider-Man: Homecoming, It or Split a few other movies I loved this year.

Despite all the great moments at the theater, none of those movies made my top 10 list for 2017. After a lot of hard decisions and debates here are my top movies of the year.

10. Wonder Woman

Let me start by saying I think Justice League was a solid win for Warner Bros. The MVP award should go to Patty Jenkins and Wonder Woman. This film was a great reset for the DCEU to start racking up wins. Gal Gadot is phenomenal.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10Next page »

Also On 97.9 The Beat: