Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Watch One Memphis Family Perfectly Reenact This Classic Cosby Show Clip For The Holidays

Global Grind
1 reads
Leave a comment
Cosby Show Cast Portrait

Source: Michael Ochs Archives / Getty

This Memphis family took their grandparents’ 40th wedding anniversary to a whole new legendary level by reenacting a classic moment from a Cosby Show episode that aired 32 years ago.

 

 

The now viral clip has more than 30,000 shares on Facebook and nearly 1.5 million views. Hit the flip to see the original “Happy Anniversary” clip from the Cosby Show.

1 2Next page »

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Watch One Memphis Family Perfectly Reenact This Classic Cosby Show Clip For The Holidays

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Remember The Time: Watch The Most Awkward New…
 3 hours ago
12.29.17
Hilarious Video Of Man Trying To Ice Skate…
 5 hours ago
12.29.17
Watch One Memphis Family Perfectly Reenact This Classic…
 7 hours ago
12.29.17
Friday Shmood: Top Dance Moves To Go Into…
 7 hours ago
12.29.17
2017 Was A Lit Year For Millennials, But…
 9 hours ago
12.29.17
This Is The Energy We All Should Have…
 10 hours ago
12.29.17
There Are Only Two Ways To Approach The…
 10 hours ago
12.29.17
Best Music Vids Of 2017: From The Hottest…
 1 day ago
12.28.17
For Some Reason, Toddlers Love Getting Produce For…
 1 day ago
12.28.17
RIP TV: 7 Really Good Shows We Lost…
 1 day ago
12.28.17
Wrap Up: Social Media’s Top 10 Gifs Of…
 1 day ago
12.28.17
LOL: Tired Of Being Broke? Scamboy May Have…
 1 day ago
12.28.17
“Taco Wednesdays” At J. Lo’s House Are Way…
 1 day ago
12.28.17
Massive Hot Wheels Track Is The Stuff Childhood…
 1 day ago
12.28.17
Comedian Mourns Chick-Fil-A Closing On Sunday In A…
 1 day ago
12.28.17
Queens Of 2017: HelloBeautiful’s Women Of The Year
 1 day ago
12.28.17
photos