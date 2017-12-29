Watch One Memphis Family Perfectly Reenact This Classic Cosby Show Clip For The Holidays

This Memphis family took their grandparents’ 40th wedding anniversary to a whole new legendary level by reenacting a classic moment from a Cosby Show episode that aired 32 years ago.

The now viral clip has more than 30,000 shares on Facebook and nearly 1.5 million views. Hit the flip to see the original “Happy Anniversary” clip from the Cosby Show.

1 2Next page »

Also On 97.9 The Beat: