2017 Was A Lit Year For Millennials, But Some Folks Are Still Hating On The Cool Kids

Global Grind
Grant it, people are always giving Millennials crap just for being born during such a pivotal time in history. But when it comes to 2017, Gen Y attacked it like it was a racist troll on Twitter.

According to Dallas Police Chief, Renee Hall, Millenials as a whole are a threat to the law enforcement profession itself. Hall says that Gen Y is partly to blame for shortage of police officers because “Millennials are unhireable and want to be the boss within 6 months.”

Statistics also show that millennials consume less weed and cocaine than baby boomers at their peaks — which probably means that most of us would rather face our problems than to drown them in drugs and alcohol.

Despite the accolades, some possibly bitter baby boomers and Gen X’ers took to Twitter to exaggerate Millennial behavior with the hashtag  #MillennialNewYearResolutions.

 

Some of the tweets are pretty funny but age old Millenial question of “Am I really like this or are they hating?” also comes to mind. Hit the flip for more shady Millenial New Year’s tweets — as told by Baby Boomers and Gen X’ers.

photos