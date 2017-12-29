Music
Home > Uncategorized

Heavy Rotation: These Were The Catchiest, Most Intoxicating Songs Of 2017

Fourteen undeniable hits ran 2017.

Global Grind
1 reads
Leave a comment
2017 BET Awards - Show

Source: Frederick M. Brown / Getty

2017 was an interesting year, especially in music. Cardi B‘s breakout hit “Bodak Yellow” wouldn’t take “no” for an answer, SZA helped normalize the “It’s Complicated” relationship status with her anthem “The Weekend,” and everywhere you turned—no matter the genre of music—there stood an island influence (a trend that has Drake‘s name written all over it).

Before we end ’17, hit the flip to check out the catchiest, most intoxicating songs that dropped this year.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15Next page »

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Heavy Rotation: These Were The Catchiest, Most Intoxicating Songs Of 2017

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
2017 Was A Lit Year For Millennials, But…
 3 hours ago
12.29.17
This Is The Energy We All Should Have…
 4 hours ago
12.29.17
There Are Only Two Ways To Approach The…
 4 hours ago
12.29.17
Best Music Vids Of 2017: From The Hottest…
 21 hours ago
12.28.17
For Some Reason, Toddlers Love Getting Produce For…
 22 hours ago
12.28.17
RIP TV: 7 Really Good Shows We Lost…
 22 hours ago
12.28.17
Wrap Up: Social Media’s Top 10 Gifs Of…
 1 day ago
12.28.17
LOL: Tired Of Being Broke? Scamboy May Have…
 1 day ago
12.28.17
“Taco Wednesdays” At J. Lo’s House Are Way…
 1 day ago
12.28.17
Massive Hot Wheels Track Is The Stuff Childhood…
 1 day ago
12.28.17
Comedian Mourns Chick-Fil-A Closing On Sunday In A…
 1 day ago
12.28.17
Queens Of 2017: HelloBeautiful’s Women Of The Year
 1 day ago
12.28.17
Get Into It: If You’re Not Hip To…
 1 day ago
12.28.17
Now This Is The Type Of Energy We…
 1 day ago
12.28.17
French Dance Duo Will Get You Through The…
 2 days ago
12.27.17
Chance The Rapper Ignites Twitter Discussion On Race…
 2 days ago
12.27.17
photos