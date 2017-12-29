Music
Jay-Z Shares A Glimpse of “Family Feud” Video Featuring Beyonce and Blue Ivy

Celebrity Sightings in New York City - September 25, 2017

Jay-Z’s “Family Feud” video is coming soon and it appears we’re going to be seeing a bit of his real family in this one. In the clip, Jay-Z takes it to the confessional, after walking down the altar with his eldest daughter, Blue Ivy. Beyonce also makes several cameos in the video as what appears to be a stunningly beautiful Catholic priest.

The “Family Feud” video drops Friday, 12/29. Watch the clip below.

photos