Massive Hot Wheels Track Is The Stuff Childhood Dreams Are Made Of

Time to dust off the toy cars.

Nuremberg Toy Fair 2014

Source: Timm Schamberger / Getty

Parental limits might have kept you from building the race track of all race tracks as a kid.

Well now, one YouTuber is bringing the hearts and minds of kids into reality with a two story Hot Wheels track. Check out the complex ride in the video below!

Continue reading Massive Hot Wheels Track Is The Stuff Childhood Dreams Are Made Of

photos