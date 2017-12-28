Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

LOL: Tired Of Being Broke? Scamboy May Have The Solution For You

Global Grind
0 reads
Leave a comment
Joanne The Scammer Performs At 'Something Special'

Source: Santiago Felipe / Getty

The holiday season will certainly burn a hole in your pocket, if you let it. Not to mention that rent is due just a week after the holidays.

In need of some extra cash? Check out this hilarious PSA by Guapdad 4000 to get your finesse levels up.

 

 

Get it? Got it? Good.

 

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading LOL: Tired Of Being Broke? Scamboy May Have The Solution For You

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Best Music Vids Of 2017: From The Hottest…
 7 hours ago
12.28.17
For Some Reason, Toddlers Love Getting Produce For…
 8 hours ago
12.28.17
RIP TV: 7 Really Good Shows We Lost…
 8 hours ago
12.28.17
Wrap Up: Social Media’s Top 10 Gifs Of…
 10 hours ago
12.28.17
LOL: Tired Of Being Broke? Scamboy May Have…
 10 hours ago
12.28.17
“Taco Wednesdays” At J. Lo’s House Are Way…
 11 hours ago
12.28.17
Massive Hot Wheels Track Is The Stuff Childhood…
 11 hours ago
12.28.17
Comedian Mourns Chick-Fil-A Closing On Sunday In A…
 14 hours ago
12.28.17
Queens Of 2017: HelloBeautiful’s Women Of The Year
 14 hours ago
12.28.17
Get Into It: If You’re Not Hip To…
 15 hours ago
12.28.17
Now This Is The Type Of Energy We…
 15 hours ago
12.28.17
French Dance Duo Will Get You Through The…
 1 day ago
12.27.17
Chance The Rapper Ignites Twitter Discussion On Race…
 1 day ago
12.27.17
The Cutest, Cuddliest, Most Lovable Celebrity Babies Of…
 2 days ago
12.27.17
LOL: This Emotional Clip Is How Everyone Should…
 2 days ago
12.27.17
Funny Video On Embracing All Sides Of Yourself…
 2 days ago
12.27.17
photos