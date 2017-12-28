Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

“Taco Wednesdays” At J. Lo’s House Are Way More Extravagant Than How Us Regular Folk Eat Tacos

And we wouldn't expect anything less

Global Grind
0 reads
Leave a comment
'Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between' Costume Institute Gala - Arrivals

Source: Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty

Taco Tuesdays are known among every taco-loving American–and probably fans of the Mexican food worldwide–as the best, and at most establishments, cheapest day to eat tacos. Last night, Kim Kardashian posted snapchats at Jennifer Lopez‘s crib, and apparently, their designated day for feasting on tacos is Wednesday. Besides the day of the week being interesting to onlookers, the attire worn by the entire party clan–which also included Kris Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, and Leah Remini–was what really caught the attention of most.

While a lot of us common folk enjoy munching on some filled-tortilla goodness in our baggiest sweatpants or something casual like a pair of jeans, it shouldn’t really be that surprising that J. Lo and Kim K eat their tacos in fur, sequins, and a fully glammed out face of make-up.

Taco Wednesdays at JLO's #kimksrdashian

A post shared by Kim Kardashian Snapchats 🍑 (@kimksnapchats) on

There’s no telling whether or not this whole “Taco Wednesdays” thing is an actual tradition between this high profile group of girls, or if this was just a one off party, but either way, it looks like a whole lot of fun. If you’re looking to step up your game for the next time you invite some friends over, a super extravagant taco night with you best girlfriends just might be the answer.

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading “Taco Wednesdays” At J. Lo’s House Are Way More Extravagant Than How Us Regular Folk Eat Tacos

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Best Music Vids Of 2017: From The Hottest…
 7 hours ago
12.28.17
For Some Reason, Toddlers Love Getting Produce For…
 8 hours ago
12.28.17
RIP TV: 7 Really Good Shows We Lost…
 8 hours ago
12.28.17
Wrap Up: Social Media’s Top 10 Gifs Of…
 10 hours ago
12.28.17
LOL: Tired Of Being Broke? Scamboy May Have…
 10 hours ago
12.28.17
“Taco Wednesdays” At J. Lo’s House Are Way…
 11 hours ago
12.28.17
Massive Hot Wheels Track Is The Stuff Childhood…
 11 hours ago
12.28.17
Comedian Mourns Chick-Fil-A Closing On Sunday In A…
 14 hours ago
12.28.17
Queens Of 2017: HelloBeautiful’s Women Of The Year
 14 hours ago
12.28.17
Get Into It: If You’re Not Hip To…
 15 hours ago
12.28.17
Now This Is The Type Of Energy We…
 15 hours ago
12.28.17
French Dance Duo Will Get You Through The…
 1 day ago
12.27.17
Chance The Rapper Ignites Twitter Discussion On Race…
 1 day ago
12.27.17
The Cutest, Cuddliest, Most Lovable Celebrity Babies Of…
 2 days ago
12.27.17
LOL: This Emotional Clip Is How Everyone Should…
 2 days ago
12.27.17
Funny Video On Embracing All Sides Of Yourself…
 2 days ago
12.27.17
photos