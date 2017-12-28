Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Best Music Vids Of 2017: From The Hottest To The Realest

Fire imagery brought with fire tracks.

Global Grind
1 reads
Leave a comment
2016 MTV Movie Awards - Show

Source: Emma McIntyre / Getty

2017 definitely wasn’t light on the visuals for music. Everyone from Kendrick Lamar to 21 Savage had extravagant videos to get us hype for their tracks.

But along with the flashy looks came interesting stories that hit at the heart. Folks like Jay-Z and SZA brought the real when it came to their videos, and some pretty intense subjects were explored.

Swipe through to find out what five music videos were the hottest of the year, and what five were the realest.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11Next page »

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Best Music Vids Of 2017: From The Hottest To The Realest

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Best Music Vids Of 2017: From The Hottest…
 7 hours ago
12.28.17
For Some Reason, Toddlers Love Getting Produce For…
 8 hours ago
12.28.17
RIP TV: 7 Really Good Shows We Lost…
 8 hours ago
12.28.17
Wrap Up: Social Media’s Top 10 Gifs Of…
 10 hours ago
12.28.17
LOL: Tired Of Being Broke? Scamboy May Have…
 10 hours ago
12.28.17
“Taco Wednesdays” At J. Lo’s House Are Way…
 11 hours ago
12.28.17
Massive Hot Wheels Track Is The Stuff Childhood…
 11 hours ago
12.28.17
Comedian Mourns Chick-Fil-A Closing On Sunday In A…
 14 hours ago
12.28.17
Queens Of 2017: HelloBeautiful’s Women Of The Year
 14 hours ago
12.28.17
Get Into It: If You’re Not Hip To…
 15 hours ago
12.28.17
Now This Is The Type Of Energy We…
 15 hours ago
12.28.17
French Dance Duo Will Get You Through The…
 1 day ago
12.27.17
Chance The Rapper Ignites Twitter Discussion On Race…
 1 day ago
12.27.17
The Cutest, Cuddliest, Most Lovable Celebrity Babies Of…
 2 days ago
12.27.17
LOL: This Emotional Clip Is How Everyone Should…
 2 days ago
12.27.17
Funny Video On Embracing All Sides Of Yourself…
 2 days ago
12.27.17
photos