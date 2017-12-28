Get Into It: If You’re Not Hip To #Traptorials, This Video Is A Must See

Kids these days are so creative that they can turn a mundane makeup tutorial into a full on trap session — hence the name Traptorial.

Trapturials are the coolest way to get some makeup tips, while catching the vibes of a trap beat. See for yourself:

Another #traptorial is up 😂❣️🔥 we kept it spicy 🌶 please like & RT 😅 pic.twitter.com/JPfhlQpuqP — Chelsie (@wvrthy) December 28, 2017

Apparent, @WVRTHY is the Beyoncé of Traptorials. Hit the flip to see more of her work.

