Busta Rhymes, Black Thought, And More Honor LL Cool J In Hype Performance

Stars pay tribute to an icon.

Global Grind
40th Kennedy Center Honors

Source: Paul Morigi / Getty

The Kennedy Center Honors aired Tuesday night and it was notable for honoring its first rap icon, LL Cool J. To pay tribute to the Queens spitter, The Kennedy Center brought in Questlove to do an intro and then Busta Rhymes, Spliff Star, MC Lyte, Black Thought and D.M.C came out to rock the show.

Check out  the amazing moment below.

photos