Entertainment News
Home > Uncategorized

Comedian Mourns Chick-Fil-A Closing On Sunday In A Viral Music Video

A hilarious actor goes through withdrawal.

Global Grind
1 reads
Leave a comment
Atlanta Cityscapes And City Views

Source: Raymond Boyd / Getty

All the Chick-fil-A addicts out there can relate to the devastating feeling you get when it’s closed on Sundays. One actor and comedian from South Carolina, Shama Mrema, decided to express his grief in a song.

Check out the hilarious music video for the track below, which has since gained over 200,000 views.

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Comedian Mourns Chick-Fil-A Closing On Sunday In A Viral Music Video

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Comedian Mourns Chick-Fil-A Closing On Sunday In A…
 2 hours ago
12.28.17
Queens Of 2017: HelloBeautiful’s Women Of The Year
 2 hours ago
12.28.17
Get Into It: If You’re Not Hip To…
 3 hours ago
12.28.17
Now This Is The Type Of Energy We…
 3 hours ago
12.28.17
French Dance Duo Will Get You Through The…
 20 hours ago
12.27.17
Chance The Rapper Ignites Twitter Discussion On Race…
 21 hours ago
12.27.17
The Cutest, Cuddliest, Most Lovable Celebrity Babies Of…
 1 day ago
12.27.17
LOL: This Emotional Clip Is How Everyone Should…
 1 day ago
12.27.17
Funny Video On Embracing All Sides Of Yourself…
 1 day ago
12.27.17
You Won’t Believe How This Kid Showed His…
 1 day ago
12.27.17
These Tweets Are Proof That Chrissy Teigen May…
 1 day ago
12.27.17
Tomi Lahren Clearly Isn’t A ‘Seinfeld’ Fan, And…
 2 days ago
12.26.17
If You’ve Ever Had Bad Things To Say…
 2 days ago
12.26.17
2017 Recap: 7 Celebrity Relationships That Didn’t Make…
 2 days ago
12.26.17
Watch What Happens When Woman Thinks Marriage Proposal…
 2 days ago
12.26.17
California Queen Lauren London Goes Sneaker Shopping At…
 2 days ago
12.26.17
photos