Rumors Or Facts: Your Bitcoin May Be Worth Nada?

5 reads Leave a comment
Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat
According to CBS News, a top financial advisor at Morgan Stanley suggests that Bitcoin may not be worth anything at all. What’s your position on this DFW?
-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
Talented, Famous & Formerly Addicted (Photo Gallery)
21 photos Launch gallery
Talented, Famous & Formerly Addicted (Photo Gallery)
1. Samuel L. Jackson was addicted to cocaine in the 80’s. He credits his wife for helping him get clean.1 of 21
2. Wendy Williams has been quoted calling herself a “functioning addict”. She was addicted to cocaine during her days on the radio.2 of 21
3. Eminem was addicted to pain pills. (PR)3 of 21
4. Mary J. Blige was addicted to cocaine in her early 20’s. (PR)4 of 21
5. Bobby Brown struggles with Alcohol abuse. (PR)5 of 21
6. Chaka Khan battled alcohol and drug addiction. (PR)6 of 21
7. Tiger Woods reportedly entered sex rehab for sex addiction. (PR)7 of 21
8. Monifah was addicted to cocaine for 7 years, she is now clean.(PR)8 of 21
9. Charles Barkley has lost over $10 million from gambling overtime. (PR)9 of 21
10. Eric Benet entered a 35-day treatment in 2002 for sex addiction. (PR)10 of 21
11. Michael Jordan struggled with a gambling addiction. (PR)11 of 21
12. Bruno Mars battled an addiciton to cocaine. (PR)12 of 21
13. Nicole Richie struggled with a heroine addiction. (PR)13 of 21
14. Evelyn Lozada’s ex Antoine Walker blew threw away millions of dollars due to gambling. (AP)14 of 21
15. Queen Latifah had a bout with drug addiction, she also sold drugs as a young adult. (PR)15 of 21
16. Kid Cudi struggled with addictions to liquid cocaine. (PR)16 of 21
17. Dennis Rodman had problems with alcoholism. (PR)17 of 21
18. Actress Maia Campbell was addicted to crack cocaine. (EURweb)18 of 21
19. The legendary Gladys Knight struggled with a gambling addiction losing up to $45k a night. (PR)19 of 21
20. Allen Iverson struggled with a gambling addiction. (AP)20 of 21
21. Nadya Suleman checked herself into rehab for a prescription drug addiction. (PR)21 of 21
comments – Add Yours