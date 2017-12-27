97.9 The Beat TV News
DFW News: A Woman Gets Killed In Farmers Branch By Cop [VIDEO]

farlinave
59 reads
According to CBS News, a woman was killed by a Farmers Branch police officer after she pulled a gun and fired at the officer. The lady, who was a passenger, was the shooter, not the driver. The officer was wearing a bullet proof vest and has been released from the hospital. The driver has been arrested for questioning.

This story is odd on so many levels… Rarely, do you hear of someone shooting at the cops, especially from the passenger seat. And the driver, it’s a miracle that he even survived, in today’s climate, which continues to brew with tension between citizens and law enforcement.

-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)

