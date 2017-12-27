DFW News: A Woman Gets Killed In Farmers Branch By Cop [VIDEO]

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

According to CBS News, a woman was killed by a Farmers Branch police officer after she pulled a gun and fired at the officer. The lady, who was a passenger, was the shooter, not the driver. The officer was wearing a bullet proof vest and has been released from the hospital. The driver has been arrested for questioning.

A woman was shot and killed after she fired at a Farmers Branch police officer during a traffic stop: https://t.co/4sH4kMQwNF pic.twitter.com/IzL9L4zLZT — CBSDFW (@CBSDFW) December 27, 2017

This story is odd on so many levels… Rarely, do you hear of someone shooting at the cops, especially from the passenger seat. And the driver, it’s a miracle that he even survived, in today’s climate, which continues to brew with tension between citizens and law enforcement.

-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)