DFW News: A Woman Gets Killed In Farmers Branch By Cop [VIDEO]

59 reads Leave a comment
Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat
According to CBS News, a woman was killed by a Farmers Branch police officer after she pulled a gun and fired at the officer. The lady, who was a passenger, was the shooter, not the driver. The officer was wearing a bullet proof vest and has been released from the hospital. The driver has been arrested for questioning.
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
This story is odd on so many levels… Rarely, do you hear of someone shooting at the cops, especially from the passenger seat. And the driver, it’s a miracle that he even survived, in today’s climate, which continues to brew with tension between citizens and law enforcement.
-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)
Celebrities React To The Las Vegas Shooting
14 photos Launch gallery
Celebrities React To The Las Vegas Shooting
1.1 of 14
2.2 of 14
3.3 of 14
4.4 of 14
5.5 of 14
6.6 of 14
7.7 of 14
8.8 of 14
9.9 of 14
10.10 of 14
11.11 of 14
12.12 of 14
13.13 of 14
14.14 of 14
comments – Add Yours