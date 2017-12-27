These Tweets Are Proof That Chrissy Teigen May Have Missed Her Calling As A Reporter

4 reads Leave a comment
Wi-Fi is now available on planes specifically for people like Chrissy Teigen who use social media as a platform to report the day to day happenings in their lives.
On Tuesday, the model had nothing but time to tell the world what was going on while aboard a bizarre 8-hour “flight to nowhere” after her plane made an abrupt U-turn on its way to Japan. According to Chrissy, her Tokyo-bound All Nippon Airways flight made a U-turn back to Los Angeles because of an apparent mix-up with a passenger.
Has this ever happened to you?
