California Queen Lauren London Goes Sneaker Shopping At Flight Club In Los Angeles

The latest sneakerhead to join Joe La Puma and Complex for their beloved Sneaker Shopping series is none other than the beautiful Lauren London. The actress met up with La Puma at Flight Club in her hometown of Los Angeles to of course talk about her favorite shoes in general, but also to discuss the California-centric sneaker culture that has now infiltrated way more than just the West Coast.

The California queen walks in sporting a pair of Jordans, and continues to detail throughout the episode some of her favorite pairs of the popular shoe. She ends up leaving the store with a few fresh pairs of kicks for herself to enjoy–all Jordans as well, so it’s pretty easy to tell which types of sneakers are her absolute favorite

Check out what Lauren’s feeling lately and find out if the highly anticipated sequel to ATL is on its way.

