If You've Ever Had Bad Things To Say About Amber Rose And 21 Savage, You Must See This

Issa blessing.

3rd Annual Amber Rose SlutWalk

Source: Amanda Edwards / Getty

People talk a lot of crap about Amber Rose and her relationship with 21 Savage — but little do folks know, 21 Rose’s coulpledom is all about love and giving back.

Earlier this week, the couple did one of the sweetest things that anyone could do during the holiday season: pay for everything.

Muva and 21 were in ToysRUs doing some last minute holiday shopping and decided to pay for everyone in the store.

One thing’s for sure: Amber and 21’s relationship lasted much longer than most would have guessed.

Issa miracle.

