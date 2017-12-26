Tech It Out
Home > Tech It Out

This Discreet Weapons Screening Device May Be The Answer To Future Massacres

farlinave
3 reads
Leave a comment
Tech This Out

Source: Tech This Out / Tech This Out

In the wake of October’s Mandalay Bay shooting that left 59 dead, a hotel in Las Vegas has begun testing a discreet weapon-sensing security device. The device is called the Patscan Cognitive Microwave Radar and is currently installed at Westgate Las Vegas Resort and Casino’s employee entrance.

The Patscan CMR units are small enough to hide inside existing building structure such as walls, doorways and turnstiles without being noticeable – a feature many Vegas casinos and resorts prefer, as it provides a security solution without disrupting the guest experience.

Tech This Out

Source: Tech This Out / Tech This Out

The device uses short-range radar and machine learning algorithms to scan individual guests for weapons without having them walk through large metal detectors. It emits electromagnetic radiation that makes microwaves in a certain frequency range and monitors for electromagnetic patterns inside the device’s two-meter detection range.

Weapons such as pistols, grenades, knives, rifles, machine guns, machetes and pressure-cooker bombs all resonate according to their shape when hit with electromagnetic radiation at this frequency, allowing them to be detected. The Patscan uses PatriotOne’s database of known radar signatures to tell random objects from weapons and notify security staff as needed.

“When somebody is entering a building or public facility, the device can detect whether they’re carrying a knife or a gun or a bomb,” said Martin Cronin, CEO of Patriot One Technologies, the Patscan’s manufacturer.

The device doesn’t require an active operator either, as they can “network the alarms, integrate the camera systems [and] integrate with access controls,” Cronin said.

The call for inconspicuous ways to screen for concealed weapons in Vegas has been renewed since authorities searched the Mandalay Bay gunman’s hotel room after the incident and found 23 firearms. Resorts and casinos have struggled to balance the fun of Vegas with the very real security concerns their businesses require.

“People come to Vegas because it’s the fun capital of the world,” said Mark Waltrip, Westgate Resort’s chief operating officer. “If they show up at their resort and they have to line up for metal detectors, or get wanded down, or walk through a gauntlet of security guards carrying rifles and pistols—that’s not going to make them feel comfortable. It’s going to ruin their experience.” But safety is still the priority, Waltrip said.

“On our properties, we want to maintain a safe environment, and we don’t need guests bringing weapons on site,” he said. “We really don’t want that kind of surprise.”

Article By Jessica Davis

Copyright 2017. All Rights Reserved. Digital Mind State

tech this out

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading This Discreet Weapons Screening Device May Be The Answer To Future Massacres

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Which Celeb Rocked The Best Christmas Gear?
 5 hours ago
12.26.17
Feel Me? Here Are Some Real-Life Things Most…
 6 hours ago
12.26.17
Barack Obama Is Still Out Here Being A…
 7 hours ago
12.26.17
Watch: One Couple’s Viral Proposal Is Proof That…
 9 hours ago
12.26.17
Let Santa Show You How To Slay This…
 1 day ago
12.25.17
Andre 3000 To Star In Sci-Fi Flick “High…
 1 day ago
12.25.17
Will Smith Hilariously Documents His Family’s Christmas Eve
 1 day ago
12.25.17
Here’s The Most Complex Christmas Message You’ll Ever…
 1 day ago
12.25.17
Quiz: Which ‘Home Alone’ Facial Expression Represents Your…
 1 day ago
12.25.17
You Know It’s The Holidays When Black Folks…
 1 day ago
12.25.17
You’ll Be Twerking Into The New Year With…
 2 days ago
12.24.17
The Real Santa Claus Is Actually A Black…
 2 days ago
12.24.17
Creepy: This Beyonce-Inspired Look Needs More Work
 3 days ago
12.23.17
Aww! Here’s Proof That Thoughtfulness Is Still A…
 3 days ago
12.23.17
Watching Meek Mill’s Son Perform For The First…
 3 days ago
12.23.17
Yum: This Girl’s Makeup Skills Are So On…
 3 days ago
12.23.17
photos