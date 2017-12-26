Watch: One Couple’s Viral Proposal Is Proof That Divorce Doesn’t Always Mean The End

Jeffrey Agan Sr., 52 and Lorrie Agan, 51, were married in 1989, and had eight kids together before divorcing in 2014 — but that wasn’t the end of their love story.

According to Buzzfeed, “After a few years of reflection, growth, and counseling, they started talking again and then dating again. And on Dec. 22, 2017, Jeffrey Sr. presented Lorrie with a poem that he wrote and then printed out and had framed for her at Hobby Lobby as a Christmas gift.”

Then the magic happened:

My parents were married for more than 20 years, divorced, fought a lot, went to work on themselves. Years later, they start dating and as of yesterday, this happened; Congrats Mom and Dad! True love always finds its way back around. pic.twitter.com/KYk3qc1QK4 — Jeffrey (@Music1996Man) December 24, 2017

Time heals all, apparently.

