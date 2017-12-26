Entertainment News
Watch: One Couple’s Viral Proposal Is Proof That Divorce Doesn’t Always Mean The End

Midsection Of Couple Holding Hands During Wedding

Source: Ashadi Mohd Noor Rashid / EyeEm / Getty

Jeffrey Agan Sr., 52 and Lorrie Agan, 51, were married in 1989, and had eight kids together before divorcing in 2014 — but that wasn’t the end of their love story.

According to Buzzfeed, “After a few years of reflection, growth, and counseling, they started talking again and then dating again. And on Dec. 22, 2017, Jeffrey Sr. presented Lorrie with a poem that he wrote and then printed out and had framed for her at Hobby Lobby as a Christmas gift.”

Then the magic happened:

Time heals all, apparently.

