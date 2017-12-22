Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Nailed It! If Beyoncé Made A Christmas Album With Other R&B Divas It Would Look Like This

Global Grind
3 reads
Leave a comment
59th GRAMMY Awards - Press Room

Source: Jason LaVeris / Getty

Jade Novah nailed it this time with her Beyoncé impersonation.

Just in time for the holidays, the Instagram star and singer channeled her inner Bey, Toni Braxton and other R&B Divas for a parody Beyoncé Christmas album — and it’s hilariously epic.

 

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Nailed It! If Beyoncé Made A Christmas Album With Other R&B Divas It Would Look Like This

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Meet The Artist Behind Travis Scott & Quavo’s…
 21 hours ago
12.22.17
Friday Shmood: Santa And His Elves Break It…
 23 hours ago
12.22.17
Too Funny: When Your Uncle Hits The High…
 1 day ago
12.22.17
This Lady’s Weird Pet Is Basically The Creature…
 1 day ago
12.23.17
Dave Chappelle Dead Ass Doubled Down On New…
 1 day ago
12.22.17
Nailed It! If Beyoncé Made A Christmas Album…
 1 day ago
12.22.17
Stream: Gucci Mane’s New Album, ‘El Gato The…
 2 days ago
12.23.17
Keke Palmer Makes Christmas Unforgettable For A Hand…
 2 days ago
12.22.17
Remember When Ashanti Let Us Spend Christmas With…
 2 days ago
12.22.17
When Parents Try To Teach Their Kids How…
 2 days ago
12.21.17
Sea Turtle Caught With $53 Million Worth Of…
 2 days ago
12.22.17
LOL: One Kid’s Musical.ly Video Is Another Person’s…
 2 days ago
12.21.17
Watch What Happens When The Hood Goes To…
 2 days ago
12.21.17
The Cast Of Pitch Perfect 3 Gives Their…
 2 days ago
12.21.17
Cardi B Talks The Origin Of Her Name…
 2 days ago
12.21.17
Zendaya Opens Up About The Downside Of Fame
 3 days ago
12.20.17
photos